A Single Pebble

Food sustains us. Great food inspires us. The classic Chinese cuisine at A Single Pebble does the latter. Here the vibrant flavors of the Silk Road come alive in the freshest ingredients from around the globe and just down the road; each bite brings a sense of history, adventure, and something even more sustaining, a taste of home

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

133 Bank Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1905 reviews)

Popular Items

Steamed Pork Dumplings$10.00
Five Traditional hand-formed pork dumplings with a ginger vinegar sauce
Mock Eel$16.00
Crispy Shiitake mushrooms glazed in a ginger. scallion & soy sauce
Buddha Sesame Beef$28.00
A house favorite - crispy Seitan served with mixed vegetables in a sesame garlic sauce.
Scallion Pancake$10.00
Pan Fried wheat flour pancakes filled with Scallion Flavored Oil served with house-made Sweet Soy Sauce
Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll$8.00
Two Crispy Spring Rolls filled with Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrots & Bamboo. Seasoned with Five Spice
Chicken Dumplings$10.00
Six poached house-made chicken dumplings with a spicy sesame & peanut sauce
Tangerine Peel Chicken$26.00
Crispy pieces of chicken with tangerine peel and garlic sauce, Framed with broccoli crowns and a dry red chili.
Vegetable Dumplings$10.00
Six house-made vegan dumplings filled with spinach, mushroom & seasoned bean curd. Topped with a red oil sauce
Double Garlic Broccoli$15.00
Wok Fried broccoli in a garlic sauce with whole cashew nuts
Dry Fried Green Bean$15.00
Fire-blistered green beans wok tossed with fleck of pork, black bean, garlic & preserved vegetable
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

133 Bank Street

Burlington VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
