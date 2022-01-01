Go
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine

Come in and enjoy! New Thai Restaurant on 56

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1

Popular Items

SWEET SOY SE-EW$11.00
Flat Rice Noodle, Broccoli, Cabbage, Egg, Sweet Soy Bean Sauce
GARDEN ROLL TOFU$7.95
Tofu, Green Leaves, Cucumbe, Basil, Carrot, Red Cabbage in Rice Paper Wrappers served with Peanut Sauce
KAO SOI$11.50
Flat Egg Noodles, Cabbage, Carrot, Shallot, Lime, Chili Oil, Kao Soi Curry
PANANG CURRY$11.00
Green bean, Carrot, Coconut Cream, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Panang Curry Paste
YELLOW CURRY$11.00
Potatoes, Carrot, Onion, Green Onion, Coconut Milk, Yellow Curry Paste, Chili Oil
56 SPICY FRIED RICE$11.00
Onion, Chilli, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Green Bean, Basil
PHUKET PINEAPPLE FRIES RICE$11.00
Pineapple, Cashew Nuts, Onion, Green Onion, Tomato, Pea, Carrot, Satay Power, Egg
DRUNKEN NOODLE$11.00
Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Egg, Basil
PAD THAI$11.00
Rice Noodle, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Tofu, Chopped Sweet Radish, Pad Thai Sauce, Egg, Peanut, Lime
GARDEN ROLL SHRIMP$9.95
Shrimp, Green Leaves, Cucumbe, Basil, Carrot, Red Cabbage in Rice Paper Wrappers served with Peanut Sauce
Location

9975 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste G-1

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
