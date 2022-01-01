Go
Achilito's Taqueria

Fresh Mexican Food

265 patriot place • $$

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Burrito$10.00
Slow cooked pork, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Corn tortilla topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Grilled Chicken Bowl$10.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Crispy chicken and cheese quesadilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Ground Beef Taco$3.50
Corn tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese
Chicken Empanada$4.00
chicken and cheese corn empanada. Not GF.
Chips and Queso$4.50
Seasoned chips and 4oz Queso
Chipotle Chicken Bowl$10.00
Chipotle chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
Ancho Steak Bowl$12.00
Grilled ancho steak, mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

265 patriot place

Foxborough MA

Sunday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
