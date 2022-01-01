Go
Acre

Acre celebrates the plenty and history of our Southern land as we grow fruits, veggies, and herbs in our gardens and orchards.

210 E Glenn Ave • $$

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)

Popular Items

CO-OP Brussels Sprouts$6.00
garlic & pecans
Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich$15.00
house smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapenos, "sunday sauce", fries
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
ralf's lettuce, honeycrisp apple, pomegranate, toasted pecan, goat cheese
Garden & Gun' Grilled Cheese$14.00
hot-house tomato, vacon marmalade, american cheese, pbr bread, crock of soup
Samoa Bread Pudding$10.00
Original Acre Burger$16.00
charcoal onion jam, arugula, acre bacon, white cheddar, brioche bun, fries
"Chicken Fried" Chicken$14.00
mashed potatoes, sawmill gravy, sauteed green beans
Redfish on the Halfshell$39.00
chandeleur butter, crispy fried okra, brabant potatoes, parsley, lemon, capers
Halibut$39.00
butternut squash bisque, roasted root veggies, baby kale, spiced pumpkin seed, mustard vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

210 E Glenn Ave

Auburn AL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

