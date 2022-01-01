The Depot imageView gallery
American
Seafood

The Depot

153 Reviews

$$

124 Mitcham Ave

Auburn, AL 36830

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Mashed Yukon Potatoes (GF,V)
Pan Seared Giant Sea Scallops
Blackened Mauritius Island Redfish

Appetizers

Spicy Blue Crab Dip

$16.00

Mexican Style Chorizo Pork Sausage, Melted Cheese, Garlic & Dill Corn Chips (GF)

Half-Dozen Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Creamed Spinach, Bacon, Garlic, Fennel, Sweet Onion, Herb Parmesan Panko, Lemon

Soups & Salads

Depot House Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Mixed Local Ralf's Extreme Greens, Candied Pecans, Sweet Cranberries, Zaatar Roasted Beets, Crumbled Feta, Maple Balsamic (V, GF)

Mains

Garlic Butter Salmon & Shrimp Linguini

$29.00

Sauteed Large Gulf Shrimp, Roasted Salmon Belly Peruvian Pesto Cream Sauce & Asiago Sourdough Toast

Blackened Mauritius Island Redfish

$34.00

Cajun Andouille Red Rice, Bacon Sauteed Green Beans, Citrus Red Pepper Remoulade (GF)

Blue Crab Stuffed Carolina Rainbow Trout

$36.00

Pan Fried Yukons, Cabbage, Onion & Bacon, Whole Grain Mustard & Roasted Garlic Butter (GF)

Pan Seared Giant Sea Scallops

$38.00

Butternut and Broccolini Risotto, Toasted Pecan Brown Butter

Grilled S.R.F. 1/2 LB American Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Ralf's Bibb Lettuce, Local Tomato, Bacon Mayo, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Sea Salt Fries (GFO)

Peri Peri Joyce Farms All Natural Half Chicken

$29.00

Sweet Potato Mash, Honey, Collards, Bourbon Chili Maple Glaze (GFO)

Beeler Farm's Crispy 20oz Can Can Pork Chop

$38.00

McEwen Farms Blue Corn Gouda Grits, Bacon Balsamic Brussels, Asian Gochujang Cherry Plum BBQ Sauce (GFO)

Wood Fire Grilled 14oz Heritage Angus Ribeye

$48.00

Truffle Mash, Baby Carrots, Black Garlic Compound Butter (GF)

Wood Fire Grilled Linz Farm Prime NY Strip

$48.00

Truffle Mash, Baby Carrots, Black Garlic Compound Butter (GF)

Wood Fire Grilled 10oz. Baseball Cut Top Sirloin

$42.00

Truffle Mash, Baby Carrots, Black Garlic Compound Butter (GF)

Grilled 36 Day Dry Aged 24oz Porterhouse

$59.00

Truffle Mash, Baby Carrots, Black Garlic Compound Butter (GF)

Sides

Asiago Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Brown Sugar & 5 Spice Sweet Potato Mash (GF, VG)

$8.00

Bacon Balsamic Brussels Sprouts (GF, VGO)

$8.00

Buttered Broccolini (GF,VGO)

$8.00

Glazed Baby Carrots (GF,VGO)

$8.00

McEwen Farms Smoked Gouda Grits (GF,V)

$8.00

Garlic Chili Collards & Ham Hock Pot Licker

$8.00

Sea Salt & Horseradish Fries (VG)

$8.00

Truffle Mashed Yukon Potatoes (GF,V)

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta Meal

$8.00

Buttered Pasta and Parmesan

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

$8.00

Toasted Sourdough, Cheese Blend, French Fries

Desserts

Bananas Foster French Toast Bread Pudding

$10.00

Creme Brulee Custard, Spiced Rum Caramel

Goat's Milk Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00

White Chocolate Mousse, Coconut Tuile Cookie

Triple Chocolate Espresso Pot De Creme

$8.00

Orange Zest & Milk Chocolate Custard, Grand Marnier White Chocolate Mousse, Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Vegan Coconut & Almond Rice Pudding

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plating up Auburn’s finest and freshest seafood, the Depot is a modern grilled gulf coastal brasserie with a globally inspired menu by Executive Chef & Co­-Owner, Scott Simpson. Elevating the cuisine in Auburn, the Depot is proud to be the first restaurant in Alabama cooking with a custom wood­fired Asador. Spanish for the word meaning “barbecue or grill,” the food is cooked over an open flame. The food echoes from the past also honoring Alabama’s southern heritage and is cooked simply and spectacularly. Simple and spectacular, these are the principles of the Depot.

Website

Location

124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

Gallery
The Depot image
The Depot image

Map
