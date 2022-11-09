Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Seafood

Savanh Thai Kitchen

63 Reviews

$$

1750 Opelika Road

Unit B

Auburn, AL 36830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Panang Curry
Yellow Curry
Thai Fried Rice

Appetizers

Thai-ger Sampler

$16.95

Egg Rolls

$5.75

Spring Rolls

$5.75

Summer Rolls

$5.75

Beef Jerky Street Food

$10.50

Edamame

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Chicken Satay

$10.50

Crispy Calamari

$9.50

Gulf Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Shrimp Rolls

$9.50

Thai Chicken Wings

$9.95

Soups

Tom Yum

$15.00

Tom Kha

$16.75

Tom Yum (Bowl)

$5.00

Tom Kha (Bowl)

$5.00

Famous Pho Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Salad

Larb

$11.95

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Thai Curry

Massamun Curry

$13.95

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Panang Curry

$13.95

Red Curry

$13.95

Green Curry

$13.95

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.95

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$13.95

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Pad Lo Mein Noodles

$15.95

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Crispy Noodles

$14.95

Thai Spaghetti

$15.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Stir Fry

Prik King

$12.95

Pad Garlic

$12.95

Pad Ginger

$14.50

Pad Kao Pao

$13.95

Pad Tangy

$12.00

Pad Cashew

$13.95

Pad Cabbage

$12.95

Vegetarian Delight

$12.95

Teriyaki

$12.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.00

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$13.95

Fried Rice

Gulf Crab Fried Rice

$19.95

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Siam Fried Rice

$13.95

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Chef Specials

Savanh Pad Thai

$19.95

Prik Pao (Crunchy Chicken)

$17.50

Yum Talay

$19.95

Nuer Num Tok

$13.95

Thai Chargrilled Platter

$18.95

House Fried Rice

$16.95

Salmon Panang Curry

$17.95

Lad Na

$16.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Kids Egg & Rice

$7.00

Kids Chicken Pad Thai

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Kids Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.00

Kids Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$8.00

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.55

Tempura Ice Cream

$5.50

Sliced Fried Banana

$5.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

F.B.I

$5.50

Hot Tea

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Mint Herbal Tea

$2.00

Lemon Herbal Tea

$2.00

Chamomile Herbal Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Hi-C

$2.00

Large Cup

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Savanh Thai House Tea

$4.75

Special Drink

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunny D

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water ( to go )

$1.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Half/Half Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Sparkling Water

S.Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling Ice Water

$2.00

Wines

Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Stella Rosa Bottle

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$44.00

Roscato Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Sangria

$35.00

Merlot

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Roscato

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Malbec

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

Merlot

$10.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Riesling

$8.00

Stella Rosa Moscato

$8.00

Le Blanc

$10.00

Beers

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Sweet Water IPA

$9.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Lucky Buddha

$8.00

Singha Thai Beer

$10.00

Tsingtao

$10.00

Sapporo

$10.00

Red Clay Half Time

$9.00

Red Clay 53 Kolsch

$9.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$3.00

MU Seltzer

$3.00

Sides

White Rice (Side)

$2.00

Brown Rice (Side)

$2.50

Fried Rice (Side)

$3.75

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Extra Sesame Sauce

$1.50

Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.50

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Sticky Rice (Side)

$2.00

Fresh Chili Pepper (Side)

$2.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Thai BBQ Duck

Crispy Duck

$25.00

Thai BBQ Duck

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai Cuisine

Location

1750 Opelika Road, Unit B, Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

Gallery
Savanh Thai Kitchen image
Savanh Thai Kitchen image
Savanh Thai Kitchen image
Savanh Thai Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Depot
orange star4.0 • 153
124 Mitcham Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Good Ol' Boys - 1843 Sandhill Road
orange star4.9 • 251
1843 Sandhill Road Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Umami - Auburn
orange starNo Reviews
2319 Bent Creek Road Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Acre
orange star5.0 • 4,105
210 E Glenn Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Amsterdam Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,039
410 South Gay Street Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Lucy's - Auburn
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2300 Moore's Mill Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
VOODOO WING COMPANY
orange star4.4 • 1,607
2059 S College St Auburn, AL 36832
View restaurantnext
The Hound
orange star4.7 • 1,089
124 Tichenor Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Niffer's Place - Auburn
orange star4.8 • 658
1151 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston