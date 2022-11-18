Bars & Lounges
Southern
American
Acre
4,105 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Acre celebrates the plenty and history of our Southern land as we grow fruits, veggies, and herbs in our gardens and orchards.
Location
210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830
Gallery