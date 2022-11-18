Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Southern
American

Acre

4,105 Reviews

$$

210 E Glenn Ave

Auburn, AL 36830

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers (3)
Cornbread

Butchers Block

'Solid Oak' Sampler

$30.00

all the charcuterie, all the cheese, all the pickles, family style!

Butcher's Board

$18.00

4 house cured meats, pickles, pecan mustard, garnishes, benne crackers

Cheese Board

$16.00

3 southern cheese, seasonal preserves, peanut brittle, benne crackers

Pork Rillettes

$7.00

Pork Belly

$7.00Out of stock

Porcini

$8.00

Capicola

$8.00

Sauccison Sec

$8.00

Asher Bleu

$5.00

Griffin

$6.00

Belle Chevre Goat Cheese

$5.00

Seasonal Pickles

$4.00

Pecan Mustard

$2.00

Seasonal Preserves

$2.00

Benne Crackers

$2.00

Peanut Brittle

$2.00

Beet Cured Salmon

$8.00

Sharing/Snacking

Acre Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Fried Bacon

$9.00

sawmill gravy, vermont maple syrup, spiced pecans

CO-OP Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

garlic & pecans

CO-OP House Pickles

$4.00

assorted & seasonal

C-O Sweet Potato

$9.00

goat cheese butter, fermented chili-honey, za'atar spice

C/O Carrots

$7.00

Cornbread

$9.00

house honey wheat bread, roasted garlic honey butter

Beet Salad

$9.00

goat cheese labneh, za'atar spice, fresh dill

Crispy Okra & Remoulade

$8.00

creole remoulade

Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.00

gulf crab, creole remoulade, pimento cheese, arugula

House Salad

$6.00

ralf's lettuces, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, pbr croutons, ranch

Tomato Salad

$11.00Out of stock

pit smoked bacon, sweet corn emulsion, crispy okra, basil

Simple Tomato Soup

$8.00

Strawberry & Walnut Salad - Large

$13.00

smoked bacon, blue cheese, spinach, sherry-honey vinaigrerre

Strawberry & Walnut Salad - Small

$9.00

smoked bacon, blue cheese, spinach, sherry-honey vinaigrerre

Tartare

$12.00

garlicky-caper dressing, grilled ciabatta, asher blue cheese sauce, radishes

Raw Oysters

$20.00

spicy cocktail, low country saltines

Bone Marrow

$10.00

oxtail marmalade, horseradish, grilled bread

Grill Bread

$3.00

Meatballs

$13.00Out of stock

Gumbo

$9.00Out of stock

Supper

Black Angus Beef Tenderloin

$52.00

pommes puree, green beans, fines herbs, pyster mushroom butter, brisket drippins

Halibut

$39.00

Amberjack

$36.00

Iowa Black Angus Ribeye

$50.00

crispy baked sweet potato, whipped goat cheese butter, fermented chili-honey, preserved lemon za'atar, fresh herbs

Maple Leaf Duck Breast

$35.00

belle chevre risotto, ancho chili-honey, brown beech mushrooms, ginger croutons

Redfish on the Halfshell

$40.00

deckhand butter, crispy fried okra, brabant potatoes, parsley, lemon, capers

Original Acre Burger

$16.00

charcoal onion jam, arugula, acre bacon, white cheddar, brioche bun, fries

Texas Cowboy Burger

$16.00

jalapeno, aioli, crispy onion strings, acre bacon, pepper jack, brioche bun, fries

Plain Jane Cheeseburger

$12.00

plain cheese burger

Veggie Plate

$28.00

Special Entree

$65.00Out of stock

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

chocolate ganache, torched banana meringue, peanut butter cookie

"Matilda Cake"

$12.00

black cocoa cake, chocolate buttercream, chocolate ganache

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

$10.00

Dessert Board

$26.00

A Dessert trio featuring the Peanut Butter Pie, Warm Chocolate Torte(GF) & Bana Walnut Bread Pudding

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Scoop of Salted Butter Ice Cream

$4.00

Cake Fee

$2.50

Kids

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers (3)

$6.00

3 fried chicken tenders, fries

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

mixed lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

american cheese, pbr toast, french fries

Kid Johnny Cake

$9.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.00

Catering Apps

Catering Pimento Cheese

$20.00

Catering Guacamole

$25.00

Catering Straw Wal

$35.00

Catering Ralph's Bar

$25.00

Catering Meat&Cheese Platter

$65.00

Catering Charcuterie Platter

$75.00

Catering Desserts

Catering Chocolate Torte

$35.00

Catering Seasonal Bread Pudding

$25.00

Plain Peanut Butter Pie

$60.00

Assembled Pnut Butter Pie

$70.00

Guest Assembled Pnut Butter Pie

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Acre celebrates the plenty and history of our Southern land as we grow fruits, veggies, and herbs in our gardens and orchards.

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830

Acre image
Acre image
Acre image
Acre image

