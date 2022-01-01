Go
ADESANYA MEAD

SIP, SHARE, ENJOY! #ADESANYAMEAD #MIMEAD

3012 28th Street Southwest

Popular Items

Beauty in Chaos - 375ml Bottle$25.00
Black Currant Melomel w/ Vanilla - 12%
Real Freaks - 375ml Can$7.00
Blueberry, Pomegranate mead. 8.0% ABV
HK Black Raspberry - 750 ml Bottle$14.00
A black raspberry roller coaster kissed just the right way with MI honey; 11% ABV
Isokinesis IPA - 16 oz Can$5.50
Classic yet bold American IPA brewed w/ Columbus, Crystal and Simcoe Hops. 7.5%
TYFYS - 4 Pak$26.99
Raspberry, Marshmallow, Blueberry & Vanilla mead. - 8% ABV
Blueberry Vanilla Old School Breakfast - 375ml Bottle$28.00
08/14/21 Release - - A bit of bottled up blueberry breakfast nostalgia loosely themed off an old school instant breakfast packet.
Peach Vanilla Old School Breakfast - 375ml Bottle$28.00
08/14/21 Release - - A bit of bottled up peach breakfast nostalgia loosely themed off an old school instant breakfast packet.
Cherry Impaler - 375ml Bottle$25.00
***MEMBER CONFIRMATION REQUIRED***
Chocolate Covered Cherry Themed Braggot collaboration w/ TwoGuys Brewing Who's Yo Vladdy - 12%
Phat Beats - 375ml Can$7.00
Black Currant, Blackberry mead. 8.0% ABV
Sauvignon Blanc - 750 ml Bottle$14.00
Zippy & crisp this wine favors the green-ness of the grape & pairs well w/ fish and funky vinaigrettes. 12% ABV
Location

3012 28th Street Southwest

Grandville MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
