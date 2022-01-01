ADESANYA MEAD
SIP, SHARE, ENJOY! #ADESANYAMEAD #MIMEAD
3012 28th Street Southwest
Popular Items
Location
3012 28th Street Southwest
Grandville MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noble Restaurant
Serving allergy aware clean food for breakfast and lunch.
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville
Come in and enjoy!
Tacos El Cuñado - Jenison
Come in and enjoy!
Wolverine Tacos
Globally inspired tacos intended to stretch your imagination and change your perception of what a taco should be. #NoTacoRules