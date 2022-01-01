Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

Go
At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

14741 23 Mile Rd

Popular Items

Whisky River$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
Duke$11.95
Traditional Burger 9.95 // Add Cheese & Toppings – 75¢ Each
Fish N Chips$16.95
Four Beer-Battered Cod // French Fries // Coleslaw
Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce
Crispy Tenders W/Fries$13.95
5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries
Pecan Chicken$16.95
Mixed Greens // Pecan-Encrusted Chicken // Bleu Cheese Crumbles // Dried Cranberries // Mandarin Oranges // Cherry Tomato // Diced Red Onion // Raspberry Vinaigrette
Dozen Boneless Wings$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$14.95
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Flour Tortilla // Cheddar Jack // Grilled Peppers & Onions // Char-Grilled Chicken // Served with Sour Cream
Location

14741 23 Mile Rd

Shelby Charter Twp MI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
