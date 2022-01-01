Go
Al dente

A quaint cucina with a decidedly European atmosphere, has served Palm Springs and international clientele for over 25 years. Presenting an extensive menu of pastas with homemade sauces, beef, veal, and fresh seafood entrées in a casual fine dining atmosphere.

491 N Palm Canyon Dr

Popular Items

Pomodoro$16.75
Fresh tomato and basil sauce
Caprese Salad$15.75
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil
Pink Sauce$18.75
Velvety tomato, cognac & touch of cream
Tiramisu$9.75
House made ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with mascarpone cheese and cocoa
Al Salmone$23.70
Smoked salmon in a creamy cognac sauce
Caesar Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan
Pesto$19.75
Fresh basil and herbs, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, Parmesan and a touch of cream (may be ordered without cream)
Cannoli$9.75
House made cannoli with sweetened ricotta cheese, orange lemon zest and chocolate chips
Carbonara$19.75
Pancetta (Italian bacon), creamy egg yolk, finished with Parmesan
Polpette Marinara$21.75
All beef meatballs in marinara sauce
491 N Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
