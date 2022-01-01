Italian
Al Fresco Italian Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
11710 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
11710 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News VA 23606
Nearby restaurants
Seafood Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Saté
The Roaming New American Kitchen with Southern & Asian Influence
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Aux Delices
A Deliciously Unique Dessert Boutique in Port Warwick.