Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

Authentic Italian Dining & Neapolitan Pizza
PIZZA

500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 • $$

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Meatballs$12.00
Italian Seasoned Beef Meatballs Covered in Marinara Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$21.00
Fettuccine Tossed in a Cream Sauce with
Parmesan Cheese
Americano$18.00
Cup and Char Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Fresh
Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Mozzarella Coated in Crispy Breading, Fried, and Served with Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread$9.00
Pizza Dough with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, and Romano Cheese. Served with Marinara
Pasta Meatballs$20.00
Meatballs in a Marinara Sauce over Pasta
Penne alla Vodka$21.00
Penne Tossed in a Tomato Cream Sauce with Vodka, Onion, Parmesan Cheese
Cannoli$8.00
Pastry Shell Dipped in Chocolate Stuffed with a Sweet and Creamy Filling with
Chocolate Chips
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with
Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Spaghetti
Margherita$17.00
Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano, Basil, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11

Chesapeake VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
