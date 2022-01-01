Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Tapioca Go

1,283 Reviews

$

1434 Sam's Dr #106

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Popular Items

Thai Tea
Taro Black MilkTea
Mango Green Tea

NEW Launch

Oreo Wood bran Cup (Dessert)

Oreo Wood bran Cup (Dessert)

$6.50Out of stock

Green Apple Car Air Freshener

$2.00Out of stock

Jasmine Car Air Freshener

$2.00Out of stock
Frozen Virgin Pina Colada

Frozen Virgin Pina Colada

$4.75+

Pumpkin Oreo Smoothie

$4.50+

Pumpkin Milk Tea

$4.25+

Pumpkin Coffee Latte (M only)

$4.50

Chai Milk Tea

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00

Grapefruit Oolong

$5.15

Grapefruit Sparkling

$4.25

Brown Sugar Series

Volcannno w. Foam & Nut

Volcannno w. Foam & Nut

$5.75+

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk, included snow cream (sweet cream) and peanut on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Volcannno w. Foam

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk and snow cream (sweet cream) on top. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Volcannno

Volcannno

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Bubble with Lactose Free Whole Milk. (Tapioca are included, only served in Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun Starting 2 PM)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (with Tapioca)

$5.25+

Milk Tea (non-dairy creamer) with Brown Sugar Tapioca (Bubble), comes with snow cream (foam) on top. Only serves every Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte (with Tapioca)

$5.50+

Brown Sugar Tapioca (bubble) with Matcha Latte (Lactose-free whole milk) Snow Cream on top (Foam). Only serves every Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun starts at 2 pm.

Special Drink

Hawaii Iced Tea

Hawaii Iced Tea

$5.50

Tropical Fruit Flavor w. Black Tea, comes with Fresh Pineapple, Orange Slices, Lime in drink. (One Size only, Tapioca does not included)

Berry Crush

Berry Crush

$5.50Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry & Blueberry Slushy with Oolong Tea, One Size only. (Tapioca does not included)

Yatsuhashi

Yatsuhashi

$4.50+

Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)

Yatsuhashi w. Cheese

Yatsuhashi w. Cheese

$4.50+

Macha Green Tea with Red bean Topping and salt cheese foam on top. (Non-dairy creamer, /Tapioca does not included)

Milk Tea

Tap Tea (House Milk Tea)

$4.25+

House special milk tea using de cafeina tea, non-dairy creamer. (bubble doesn't included)

Black Milk Tea

$4.00+

Classic bubble tea (bubble doesn't included)

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.00+

are infused with a green tea base made from authentic green tea leaves (Bubble does not included)

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25+

Taro Black MilkTea

$4.25+

Taro Green Milk Tea

$4.25+

Rose Milk Tea

$4.25+

Winter Melon MT

$4.25+

Almond Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.25+

Coconut Milk Tea (Contain: Tree Nut)

$4.35+

Ginger Milk Tea

$4.25+
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.25+

Melon Flavor Milk Tea (Tapioca bubble is not included)

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.35+

Japanese Style Green Tea, (Tapioca is not included)

Red Bean Milk Tea

Red Bean Milk Tea

$4.25+

come with Red Bean in drink

Chai Milk Tea

$4.00+

Salt Cheese / Snow Cream

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.75+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.75+

tapioca are not included.

Rose Oolong

Rose Oolong

$4.75

Peach Oolong

$4.75

Tapioca are not included

Classic Tea (w/o Milk)

TG Black Tea

$2.75+

TG Jasmine Green Tea

$2.75+

TG Oolong Tea

$2.75+

Flavor Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.25+
Kumquat & Lemon Green Tea

Kumquat & Lemon Green Tea

$4.25+

Kumquat is a kind of citrus fruit, which is sourer and smaller than tangerine. It’s good for health, since it helps recovery from sore throat, coughing, heavy phlegm etc. and also helps the syndrome of hangover

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.25+

Mango Star Jelly are not included.

Honey Green Tea

$4.00+

Honey & Lemon Green Tea

$4.25+

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.25+

Kiwi Green Tea

$4.00+

Peach Green Tea

$4.00+

Lychee Green Tea

$4.00+

Winter Melon Green Tea

$4.25+

Rose Green Tea

$4.25+

Green Apple Green Tea

$4.00+

Caffeine

Colombian Iced Coffee

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cappuccino with non-dairy creamer, recommend topping; tapioca/coffee jelly (toppings does not included)

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.25+

Thai drink made from tea, half & half and sugar, served with cold. Not Thai Tea Powder (Tapioca are not included)

Hot Colombian Coffee (16oz)

$4.00

Hot Colombian Latte (16oz)

$4.25

Latte

Honeydew Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Taro Latte

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Yogurt

Green Apple Yogurt

$4.00+

Strawberry Yogurt

$4.00+

Mango Yogurt

$4.00+

Lychee Yogurt

$4.00+

Passion Fruit Yogurt

$4.00+

Shave Ice

TG Galaxy

TG Galaxy

$4.00+

Shave Ice Drink in Lemon Flavor & Butterfly Pea Tea; **Not Recommend to pregnant women.

TG Sunset

TG Sunset

$4.25+

Shave Ice Drink in Strawberry and Mango Flavor & Butterfly Pea Tea; **Not Recommend to pregnant women.

Smoothie

Mango & Strawberry Smoothie

Mango & Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

Real Fruit Mango and Strawberry Mix. (Tapioca does not included) Large only

Mango Smoothie

$5.75

Mango Smoothie (made with real fruit) Tapioca does not included, OZ only

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry Smoothie (made with real fruit) One size only, Tapioca does not included.

Oreo & Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cappuccino Smoothie with Oreo Crush, (made with half & half)Tapioca does not included. Cappuccino contain caffeine.

Oreo Smoothie

Oreo Smoothie

$4.25+

Oreo Creamer Smoothie, (contain half & half ) Tapioca does not included.

Rose & Lychee

$4.25+

Smoothies with Rose & Lychee flavor, (FYI: Smoothies sweet itself, if you don't like it too sweet, select 0% Sugar in option.)

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.50+

Smoothie with Honeydew flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included.)

Taro Smoothie

$4.50+

Smoothie with Taro Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)

Coconut Smoothie

$4.50+

Smoothie with Coconut Flavor, contain half & half. (Tapioca does not included)

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$5.50

Large only

Matcha Smoothie

$4.50+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

Green Apple Smoothie

$5.00

Red Bean Smoothie

$4.25+

Red Bean & Cream

$4.00+

Special Hot Drink

Comes in Large size only

Tropical Heat

$4.75

Pineapple, Orange,Passion Fruit, Black Tea

Winter Rose Tea

$4.75

Rose , Lychee, Green Tea

Honey Lemon Ginger

$4.75

Honey,Lemon juice,Ginger,Green Tea

Winter - Lemon

$4.50

Winter-melon,Lemon juice, Black Tea

Oreo Coconut Milk tea

$5.00

Dessert Drink

Fairy Grass

Fairy Grass

$4.75

made with 80% of Herbal Jelly, comes with some bubble and Lychee Jelly, Evaporated milk, and Almond Slice on top. (One Size only)

BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Water Cup

$0.22

Monster

$2.25Out of stock

Perrier

$2.15Out of stock

Side Order

Dirty Chips

$1.25

Cookies

Peanut Butter

$2.75

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.75Out of stock

Double Chocolate

$2.75

Oatmeal Chip

$2.75Out of stock

Espresso Chip

$2.75

Mac The Chip

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Pumpkin Spice

$2.75

Blueberry Lemon Muffie

$2.75

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

TG Key chain

TG Logo Key Chain

TG Logo Key Chain

$2.50

Graduation

Class of 2018 sticker

Class of 2018 sticker

$0.50
Class of 2019 sticker

Class of 2019 sticker

$0.50
Class of 2020 Sticker

Class of 2020 Sticker

$0.50

Special Day

Holo TG Logo Sticker

Holo TG Logo Sticker

$0.50Out of stock
TG Logo Sticker

TG Logo Sticker

$1.00

TG Pride Button

$1.75

TG Birthday

1st birthday sticker

$0.50Out of stock
2nd birthday sticker

2nd birthday sticker

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

All we have is the lovely bubble Tea !

Website

Location

1434 Sam's Dr #106, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery
Tapioca Go image
Tapioca Go image
Tapioca Go image
Tapioca Go image

