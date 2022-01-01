Winston's Cafe imageView gallery
American

Winston's Cafe

682 Reviews

$$

1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Lumpia

$9.00

Winston's Jumbo Wings

$9.00+

Steamed Shrimp

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Large Order Fries

$6.00

Large Onion Rings

$8.00

Spinach Crab dip

$13.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Soup

Deb's Potato Soup

$4.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Crab Bisque Cup

$6.50

Bowl Bisque Bowl

$9.00

Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Gary Salad

$15.00

Buffalo chicken Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

French Dip

$12.00

Winston's Wonder

$11.00

NC Pulled Pork BBQ

$9.00

Cranberry Walnut Chicken salad

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Hot Italian

$11.00

Reuben

$12.00

Philly Sub

$12.00

Crab Cake Sammy

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

English Dip

$14.00

Cordon Bleu Wrap

$10.95

Sailor Sammie

$12.95

Gr Chz

$7.00

Grilled Ck Sammy

$12.95

Entree

Crab Cake Dinner

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$14.00

Creamy Cajun Alfredo

$11.00

Meatloaf Dinner Portion

$13.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Small French Fries

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashers

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Side Potato Chips

$1.50

Side Small Onion Rings

$3.00

Crabcake

$9.00

Sd Apples

$1.50

Side Cranberry Walnut Ck Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Cobbler

$6.25

Carrot Cake

$3.00

A La Mode

$1.50

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Stuffed Chicken Rockefeller

Bisque

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery
Winston's Cafe image

Map
