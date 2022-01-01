Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taco salad in
Albert Lea
/
Albert Lea
/
Taco Salad
Albert Lea restaurants that serve taco salad
112 On Broadway
112 South Broadway, Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(327 reviews)
Taco Salad
$10.50
More about 112 On Broadway
GRILL
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(201 reviews)
Taco Salad
$11.79
Crisp greens, seasoned group beef, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, black olives, & onions. Served with sour cream & salsa.
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
