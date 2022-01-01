Go
Toast
  • /
  • Wayne
  • /
  • Pizza
  • /
  • Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar

Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

133 N. Wayne Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

margherita $16.00
Fiore di latte, tomato,basil, evoo 
kale caesar$10.00
Crouton, Parmigiano, blackpepper 
linguine and clams$25.00
insalata limone$12.00
Romaine,shaved  parmigiano,lemon vin
arugula$16.00
Seasonal fruit, goat cheese,toasted almonds, limoncello dressing 
calamari agrodolce$18.00
Hot & sweet peppers, sun dried tomato, olives, honey reduction 
rigatoni alla vodka$20.00
Prosciutto, peas,onion,pink cream sauce 
chicken parmigiana$25.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella and pecorino side pasta 
pappardelle bolognese$22.00
Veal,pork, and beef, antica ragu, ricotta
Send Bread Pls
See full menu

Location

133 N. Wayne Ave.

Wayne PA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Great American Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

No reviews yet

Modern Italian and gems from our travels.
http://www.teresas-cafe.com

Spread Bagelry - Wayne

No reviews yet

Montreal Style Wood Oven Bagels!

A Taste of Britain

No reviews yet

A Taste of Britain is a cozy cafe and tea room. Full Afternoon Tea is our specialty, and we offer a full menu to satisfy the heartiest appetite or the littlest mouth. Our homemade soups, salads, frittatas and English specialties are sure to please. We also cater!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston