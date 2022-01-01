Go
Althea's Almost Famous

Foods inspired by my Jamaican culture and infused with Althea's Almost Famous Jerk Sauce. Come in and enjoy!

8775 Cloudleap

Popular Items

Jerk wings and fries$14.45
Curry Shrimp paired with rice$20.75
Jerk chicken 1/4$9.75
Kola Champagne$3.75
Jamaican Kola Champagne Flavored Soda.
Coco Bread$3.25
Jerk Chicken quarter with Fries$14.75
Beef Patties$3.50
Location

Columbia MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
