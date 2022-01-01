Go
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

Amelia's Bistro located in Historic Paulus Hook in Jersey City, making it the perfect spot for brunch, lunch or dinner. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail or simply tantalize your appetite with an original New American cuisine. Indulge in the rustic flavors of home-style cuisine while soaking in the vibrant, whimsical, trendy environment offering a bouquet of flavors including homemade pasta, breads, fresh seafood and meats. All of this, combined with our hand selected fine wine's to enhance your dining experience. That warm welcoming and convivial place where people can meet and greet and feel instantly at home. Casual and upbeat, an easy place to frequent that serves every need from business lunches and cozy dinners with friends, to daily drink specials, gourmet food delivered or to go, and simply the best weekend brunch there is. An easy walk from your home or office and quick blocks from the Light Rail, Path train and Ferry. We invite you to stop in anytime.

187 Warren St • $$

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken & Waffles$19.00
maple syrup & coleslaw
Roasted Turkey Reuben$17.00
sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing
Penne Vodka$20.00
Buffalo Pizza$18.00
blue cheese crumbles, red onion, mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese
Three Egg Platter$14.00
choice of ham, bacon or sausage brunch potatoes, toast
Airline Chicken Breast$28.00
roasted potatoes, asparagus, herb jus
Thai Wraps$18.00
red cabbage, bok choy, ginger, scallions, sesame seeds, Thai peanut sauce
Brunch Potatoes$4.00
Mozz Sticks$10.00
pepperoni, tomato butter
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

187 Warren St

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

