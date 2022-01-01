Go
Toast

Amelia's Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

309 Huntington Avenue • $

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Spicy Beef Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Carnitas Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Can of Soda$2.75
Pick your can!
Al Pastor Mexican Bowl$13.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)$12.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, GrilledTofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Al Pastor$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$12.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Fountain Soda$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

309 Huntington Avenue

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:50 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

No reviews yet

Located right near the New England Conservatory, Northeastern, Berklee College of Music, and Symphony Hall, our shop is meeting place meant to inspire the artistically inclined.

Two Saints Tavern & Dos Diablos Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Standish Cafe

No reviews yet

Standish Cafe brings you a brunch menu that is beyond basic yet not overly complicated. Whether you are hungry for something savory or something sweet we have just the thing to satisfy your craving. We brew locally roasted coffee and use locally sourced ingredients.

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston