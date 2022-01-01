Go
Amendment XVIII

Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club in the heart of Westhaven, Tennessee

158 Front St suite 110

Popular Items

Bánh mì Sandwich$12.00
Build Your Own! A Crisp Baguette with your choice of Filling, served with Spicy Mayo, Cucumbers, Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Carrots & Onions
Jasmine Rice & Quinoa Bowl (GF)$12.00
Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa with your choice of Protein, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion & Carrot. With 5 Spice sauce. Gluten-Free.
Salmon Almond Salad$15.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens, Grilled Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, Almonds, Feta, Tzatziki, Cherry Tomatoes & Greek Feta Vinaigrette
Olive You A Lot Bowl$13.00
Choice of Filling over Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Kalamata Olive Relish, Tzatziki and Sunburst Tomatoes
Coming Soon$3.00
Greek Chicken Salad$12.00
Harvest Blend Mixed Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Tzatziki, Almonds, Butter Beans, Stuffed Grape Leaves and Pulled Chicken served with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
Location

158 Front St suite 110

Franklin TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
