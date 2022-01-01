Go
Andrea Seaside Restaurant

Family Owned Since 1964
Casual Al Fresco Dining with Ocean Views
Open Seasonally May through October
Rental Options For Weddings and Events

89 Atlantic Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side French Fries$4.00
Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce.
Clam Fritters$8.00
with Tarter and Lemon
5 Tenders$12.00
5 Chicken Tenders
Hot Lobster Roll$24.00
6oz Lobster in Lemon Tarragon Butter, New England Roll.
Calamari$14.00
Lightly Battered and Fried with Pickeled Cherry Peppers, Lemon & Marinara Sauce
The Atlantic Burger$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bulky Roll.
Clam Chowder$8.00
Plain Burger$12.00
Plain Burger, Hamburger Patty and Roll.
Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries$12.00
3 Chicken Tenders with French Fries
Location

89 Atlantic Ave

Westerly RI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
