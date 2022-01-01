Go
Toast

Angels Restaurant

Come in and Enjoy

2222 Silverside Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

Limoncello Cake$5.50
Corned Beef & Swiss Sandwich$9.00
Rice Pilaf (side)$3.50
Grilled Reuben$9.00
Bread Pudding$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2222 Silverside Rd

wilmington DE

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GoodEase

No reviews yet

We are open! Our new hours are Tuesday - Thursday 10:00-5:00 Friday - Saturday 10:00-3:00

Foodie Farms

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brew HaHa

No reviews yet

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

The Candlelight Theatre

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston