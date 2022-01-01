Apollonia Grill
Proudly serving Award Winning Mediterranean Cuisine, with Classic and Modern takes on recipes. Complimented with Great Selection of Wine, Beer and Hand Crafted Cocktails, with Friendly Service in a Casual and Elegant Setting. Visit our two locations at University Town Center and Sarasota Landings.
Taste the Mediterranean!
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd
Popular Items
Location
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd
University Park FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Come in and enjoy!
Poppo's Taqueria University
No Compromise. #LoveShared
Remy's On Main - Lakewood Ranch
Come in and enjoy!
GROVE
Call us!