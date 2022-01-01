Go
Apollonia Grill

Proudly serving Award Winning Mediterranean Cuisine, with Classic and Modern takes on recipes. Complimented with Great Selection of Wine, Beer and Hand Crafted Cocktails, with Friendly Service in a Casual and Elegant Setting. Visit our two locations at University Town Center and Sarasota Landings.
Taste the Mediterranean!

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob$24.99
Tender medallions, seasoned and char grilled, served with lemon garlic potatoes, roasted vegetables and Greek yogurt.
Gyro Platter$19.99
Rotisserie gyro slices, tzatziki, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables and grilled pita.
Shrimp & Orzo$24.79
Grilled gulf shrimp, with sauteed zucchini, onions, tomatoes, feta and spinach in orzo risotto, with grilled asparagus.
Dolmades$11.99
Ground beef and pork, fresh herbs and rice wrapped and braised in vine leaves, dill yogurt sauce.
Lamb Shank$34.99
Marcho farms lamb, seasoned and slowly braised with vegetables, fresh herbs and red wine, over mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Greek Meatballs$14.99
Lamb meatballs, tomato sauce, yogurt and basil.
Greek Salad$12.99
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, house roasted beets, pepperoncini, onion and barrel aged feta cheese.
Kids Gyro Platter$9.00
Rotisserie Gyro Meat, Rice Pilaf,
Green Beans, Pita & Tzatziki Sauce
Branzino$32.99
Mediterranean Sea Bass - pan seared butterflied filet, sauteed scallop and shrimp, in white wine butter sauce, roasted potatoes and sauteed spinach.
Mixed Grill$24.99
Choose from three proteins, served with roasted potatoes and roasted vegetables.
Location

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd

University Park FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
