Arc Food & Libations

PIZZA

3321 Hyland Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3291 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Broccolini$14.00
cheese, marinaded tomato fondue
Cornbread$12.00
maple, lime zest, salt
Charred Brussels$14.00
duck chicharrons, fresh herbs
Chopped Salad$25.00
chicken, fresno, almonds, olives...
Fries$9.00
hand cut, housemade catsup
Meatball Pizza$23.00
black garlic, fresh mozz, arugula
The Wedge$25.00
grilled bacon, roquefort bleu
Thick Cut Bacon$18.00
Sherry, Maple, Fresh Herbs
Garlic Meatballs$17.00
parmesan bruleé, charred tomato
The Wedge (Half)$15.00
Grilled Bacon, Roquefort Bleu
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

3321 Hyland Ave

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
