Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Lobsters
Astoria restaurants that serve lobsters
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
No reviews yet
Lobster Linguine
$28.00
squid ink linguine, lobster, oregano pepper sauce, breadcrumbs & lemon sauce
More about Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
No reviews yet
Maine Lobster Roll
$38.00
More about The Thirsty Koala
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Chili
Baked Ziti
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Soup
Cheese Fries
Flautas
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1890 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(932 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston