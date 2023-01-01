Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve lobsters

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar image

 

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Linguine$28.00
squid ink linguine, lobster, oregano pepper sauce, breadcrumbs & lemon sauce
More about Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
Item pic

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll$38.00
More about The Thirsty Koala

