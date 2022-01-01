Go
Asuka is a veteran-owned and operated full service Japanese restaurant located in Wake Forest, North Carolina. We offer a large variety of Sushi, Regular and Specialty Rolls as well as Asian-themed entrees. We are proud to be part of this great community, and hope you come to see us at Asuka where sushi is "More Better".

Popular Items

Spring Roll$5.00
California$6.50
Hibachi
Japanese style cooked vegetables with your choice of steamed or fried rice.
Sauces; Sushi (2oz)
Dragon$12.00
Shrimp tempura and crab salad. Topped with baked eel and avocado. Eel and spicy sauce.
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Edamame$5.00
Sauces; Kitchen (2oz)
Firecracker$9.00
Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese. Deep Fried. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Gyoza$6.00
Location

2101 S. Main St. STE 104

Wake Forest NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
