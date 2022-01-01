Go
Toast

Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

3504 W. Sunset Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Berry Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey
Island Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Warrior Bowl$13.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey
Dragon Bowl$13.00
Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Power Bowl$13.00
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Green Bowl$12.00
Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey
See full menu

Location

3504 W. Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

Kombu Sushi

No reviews yet

Where Tradition Meets Modern
Come experience sushi the Kombu way
Family owned and located in Silver Lake, Kombu Sushi provides guest with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you and your family and friends to dine in with us. Patio dining and parking available.

COFFEE MEMES

No reviews yet

We want to share with everyone our unique service and offerings. In our effort to do so, we try to use vegan ingredients and organic whole foods as much as possible. For espresso beverages our regular milks are organic whole milk and oat milk. All of our syrups are cooked from scratch.

Breadblok

No reviews yet

A gluten-free bakery for everyone.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston