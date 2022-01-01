Go
Bagel Boyz

Jupiter's premier bagel shop and deli. We feature NY style bagels made from scratch, an assortment of fresh spreads all made in house, and the best egg sandwiches.

5430 military trail

Popular Items

Hash Browns$2.50
2 hash brown patties
Sesame$1.50
Cinnamon Raisin$1.50
Omelet$9.00
Choose 3 ingredients, your choice of side, & a bagel with butter or cream cheese. Omelets made fresh to order!
The Looper$8.00
3 scrambled eggs with American cheese, hash browns, and your choice of meat. Served on a wrap...or one of our awesome bagels if you prefer!
Asiago Cheese$1.75
Plain$1.50
Everything$1.50
The Wake Up Call$8.00
Two fried eggs, candied bacon, crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, & sriracha glaze
Breakfast Bagel$5.00
Scrambled Egg with a slice of American Cheese. You may add meats/vegetables for additional pricing.
5430 military trail

Jupiter FL

Sunday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 2:00 pm
