Go
Toast

Baja Mex Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL

1212 William D Tate Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (496 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1212 William D Tate Ave

Grapevine TX

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peace Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX

No reviews yet

"Two Decades of Distinctive & Delicious Soul Food" with the juiciest, most flavorful fried chicken, the fluffiest, most melt-in-your-mouth waffles and other mouth-watering soul food favorites.

Monkey King Noodle Co. - Harvest Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chick & Biscuit - Harvest Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston