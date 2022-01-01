Go
Asian Fusion

Banana Leaf

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:15 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

531 Reviews

$$

5515 Mills civic Pkwy

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Popular Items

Deep Fried Spring Rolls$6.95
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle-ﬁlled rolls deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce
Sesame Chicken$10.95
Crispy chicken tossed in mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Pad Thai$10.95
A very famous Thai dish! Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion. Served with a side of ground peanut and lime wedge.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection , serve with sweet & sour sauce
Fried Rice$10.95
Wok-fried rice tossed with egg, soy, onion, tomato. Served with cucumber garnish. "Perfect with a squeeze of lime"
Captain Crunch$12.95
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber,imitation crab, tobiko, crisp Tempura flake, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
Would you like us to include silverware?
Veggie Fresh Spring Roll$6.95
Cabbage, asparagus, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, sweet basil and carrot; served with Peanut sauce
Pad See Ew$10.95
The typical street food in Thailand! Stir-fried large rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot in brown soy sauce.
Pork Pot Sticker$7.95
Thin pastry shells ﬁlled with pork, choice of deep-fried or steamed; served with homemade dumpling sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm

Location

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines IA 50266

Nearby restaurants

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

No reviews yet

Upscale American/Italian-Fusion dining. Get dinner and market items, and wine delivered to you!

Dino's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

515 Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zombie Burger JC

No reviews yet

Undead urban dining has arrived in the ‘burbs! Zombie Burger + Shake Lab at Jordan Creek Mall inventive flavors in a convenient west-side location. Featuring burgers made with a custom, three-cut blend of beef, hand-mixed milkshakes, fry baskets, apps, vegan items and more - Zombie Burger offers GOREmet quick service meals on the go.

