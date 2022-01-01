Asian Fusion
Banana Leaf
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:15 PM
531 Reviews
$$
5515 Mills civic Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Location
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines IA 50266
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
Upscale American/Italian-Fusion dining. Get dinner and market items, and wine delivered to you!
Dino's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
515 Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Zombie Burger JC
Undead urban dining has arrived in the ‘burbs! Zombie Burger + Shake Lab at Jordan Creek Mall inventive flavors in a convenient west-side location. Featuring burgers made with a custom, three-cut blend of beef, hand-mixed milkshakes, fry baskets, apps, vegan items and more - Zombie Burger offers GOREmet quick service meals on the go.