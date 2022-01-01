Go
Toast

Banh Mi Galang

Your gateway to Vietnamese Cuisine.

SANDWICHES

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Com Tam Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork with Rice$12.75
Grilled Pork serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
Com Luoi Bo - Beef Tongue Rice$14.50
Com Tam Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp with Rice$14.90
Grilled Shrimp serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
Fruit Flavored Green Tea$4.00
House brew loose leaf green tea flavored with fruit juice and fruit puree
BMG Coffee$5.25
Creamy Vietnamese iced coffee made with condensed milk and creamer. A customer favorite.
Com Tam Bo Nuong - Grilled Beef with Rice$13.50
Grilled beef serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
Com Tam Chay - Vegetarian rice dish$12.75
Steamed broken rice with grilled pork flavor meat substitute and chicken patty (meat substitute) serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour vegetarian fish sauce
Vita Coco$2.50
Coca-Cola de Mexico (12 oz glass bottle)$3.00
Soda - 16.9 oz bottles$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

0211 - TX-LakeLine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Serranos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HappyRito Seafood

No reviews yet

Restauranteur Ethan Huynh, who was raised in South Louisiana, first independent Vietnamese Cajun concept Happyrito Seafood comes to Texas. We welcome our patrons to taste and experience our version and style of Viet-Cajun cuisine in Central Texas.

Soto Japanese

No reviews yet

SPECIALIZED IN SUSHI AND SASHIMI

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston