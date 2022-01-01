Go
Barone's Tuscan Grill

A family-owned Italian restaurant which offers gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, business meetings, showers and celebrations. Catering services offered as well.

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

280 Young Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)

Popular Items

Dinner Chicken Di Uccio$25.00
Chicken breast sautéed with jumbo lump crab, roasted garlic white wine sauce and asparagus
Dinner Alfredo$19.00
Your choice of pasta in a homemade parmesan cream sauce.
Dinner Vodka$18.00
Your choice of pasta with a classic vodka cream sauce, prosciutto and a touch of basil.
Dinner Chicken Vesuvio$24.00
Pan fried cutlets topped with tomato, spinach and tortellini alfredo
Dinner Chicken Francese$19.00
Egg battered chicken in a lemon white wine sauce
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Thinly sliced and layered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Dinner Chicken Pomodorini$20.00
Parmesan crusted chicken breast over a sun-dried tomato cream sauce
Tuscan Meatballs$11.00
House made meatballs served with whipped ricotta and house sauce
Dinner Scampi$22.00
Your choice of pasta with jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic white wine, over pasta.
Dinner Chicken Romano$21.00
Herb crusted chicken in a lemon caper white wine sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

280 Young Ave

Moorestown NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
