Go
Barrel33 image
Bars & Lounges
American
Mediterranean

Barrel33

Open today 5:00 PM - 8:45 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

447 Reviews

$$

8208 E Market St

Warren, OH 44484

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm

Location

8208 E Market St, Warren OH 44484

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Red plum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salvatore's Italian Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Salvatore's online ordering! Our goal is always to provide you and your family with quality Italian cuisine at a great price! Generous portions using great ingredients, all made to order!

Chophouse Warren

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Living Room Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel33

orange star4.4 • 447 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston