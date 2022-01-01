Bars & Lounges
American
Mediterranean
Barrel33
Open today 5:00 PM - 8:45 PM
447 Reviews
$$
8208 E Market St
Warren, OH 44484
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Location
8208 E Market St, Warren OH 44484
Nearby restaurants
Red plum
Come in and enjoy!
Salvatore's Italian Grill
Welcome to Salvatore's online ordering! Our goal is always to provide you and your family with quality Italian cuisine at a great price! Generous portions using great ingredients, all made to order!
Chophouse Warren
Come in and enjoy!
The Living Room Tavern
Come in and enjoy!