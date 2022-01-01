Go
Toast

BBQ 152

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

8295 Monterey Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1782 reviews)

Popular Items

Berry Bleu Salad$12.00
Fresh greens, green apples, candied pecans, blackberries, bleu cheese crumbles, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Mac and Cheese Pint$8.00
2 Meat Meal$21.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Large Tri Tip$19.00
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
Tri Tip Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip
Loaf Garlic Bread$8.00
Regular Pulled Pork$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8295 Monterey Road

Gilroy CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Cuates Restaurant Seafood and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire and Slice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tempo Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culichi's Urban Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston