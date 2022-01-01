Go
Beach Road

Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

79 Beach Road • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2439 reviews)

Broccolini$12.00
charred broccolini, chickpeas, charred lemon (DF) (GF) (NF) (vegan)
Lobster Bisque$16.00
claw & knuckle meat, chive, grilled sourdough (NF) (GF-without sourdough)
Tomato Salad$16.00
beefsteak tomatoes, broccolini, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, lemon, hummus vinaigrette (DF) (GF) (NF) (vegan)
Harvest Salad$16.00
beetlebung farm baby spinach and spring radishes, quinoa, feta, pine nuts, sugar snap peas, green goddess (GF) (NF) (vegetarian)
Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, baby kale, white anchovies, parmigiano reggiano, herb croutons (NF)
Salmon$32.00
chamomile sunflower seed risotto, roasted golden beets, smoked local honey (GF) (NF)
Octopus$20.00
Lobster Linguini$42.00
local lobster, english peas, cherry tomatoes, corn, basil arugula pistou (NF)
Fried Chicken$30.00
half chicken, gochujang pickles, cornbread madeleines (NF)
Yakitori$16.00
6 grilled scallion chicken meatballs, pickled pearl onions, unagi sauce (DF) (NF)
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Takeout

79 Beach Road

Vineyard Haven MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
