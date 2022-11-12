Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pie Chicks

1 Review

395 State Rd.

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

9" Pie
9" Chicken Pot Pies
9" Quiche

Pies

Our signature item. From Apple to Blueberry to Key Lime and Strawberry Rhubarb--the original Pie Chicks pie will not disappoint! Flavors change daily. 6", 9" and by the slice.
9" Pie

9" Pie

$35.00

Deliciously tender and flaky crust generously filled with an abundance of tart fruit. Our signature product is just like Grandma’s, only better. Like everything we make—it tastes better when it’s shared! Approximately 8 servings. Flavors change daily.

1/2 Pie

1/2 Pie

$20.00

Just a few of you? No problem! 4 beautiful slices. Based on availability. Flavors change daily!

Pie Bites

Pie Bites

$5.00

Love our crust? Yeah, so do we. These are the beautiful trimmings left when we make our pies…why waste them when they’re just as delicious? Rolled in cinnamon sugar and bagged for a perfect little treat any time of the day! Warning—highly addictive.

9" GF pie

9" GF pie

$38.00

Our motto? If you can tell it’s gluten-free we won’t sell it. Just as great as our original pie, but zero gluten with a sweet and crunchy oat crumble topping. We dare you to taste test it yourself! As flavors change daily please call the shop for more information.

6" Pie

$13.00

Cookies

Is there anything better than a homemade cookie? Nah, we didn't think so either. Enjoy one at a time or go ahead and buy the bag. You're worth it!
Single cookie

Single cookie

$3.00

Our generously sized 4 oz. cookie is big enough to share, but if you don’t…we won’t tell! Some varieties also available in gluten-free (GF).

Bag of cookies (6)

Bag of cookies (6)

$12.00

Is there anything better than a homemade cookie? How about 6 of them? Our signature cookies packed and ready for any occasion! Some varieties also available in gluten-free (GF).

GF Bag of cookies

GF Bag of cookies

$14.00

As good as our original cookies, we use Cup 4 Cup flour to make our GF version. Just as delicious, only no gluten!

Quiche

Our original pie crust filled with eggs, cream and a myriad of savory flavors. Try our original Spinach Ricotta, the Mushroom Onion Cheddar, or take a chance on the Farmer's Market Quiche--an ever-changing flavor extravaganza based on what's fresh at the market!
9" Quiche

9" Quiche

$35.00

Served for brunch with friends or for dinner with a side salad our Quiche is built to please! Mushroom Onion Cheddar, Spinach Ricotta, and Farmer's Market (surprise! we use what's fresh and available)

Slice of Quiche

$5.00Out of stock

Bread

Rustic Baguette

Rustic Baguette

$8.00Out of stock

When you can't get to Paris, you can come to us! This pain l'ancienne is made using the Gosselin technique. Crunchy exterior, soft interior filled with holes to catch all that wonderful butter...we use our own baguettes for our sandwiches. But they're perfect alone, on a cheese board or for toast points! Come early--these sell out!

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Our four year old West Tisbury starter is only getting better! Fed with locally grown rye, our sourdough bread is a 2-day process and a real labor of love. You’ll taste it when you try it!

Banana Nut Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Granola

Twice-baked and super loved it really is GREAT Granola! Regular and Gluten-Free. (Oats are a naturally GF product, but our GF oats are manufactured in a certified GF facility.)
Granola

Granola

$14.00

Expertly baked for that singular crunch! Balanced, whole, crunchy, yummy. We call it “Great Granola” for a reason. Also available in gluten-free.

GF Granola

GF Granola

$16.00

Oats are naturally gluten-free, but the shared equipment in gluten-full processing facilities can contaminate them. These oats are 100% certified GF! Same exact recipe as our regular granola, but safe for celiacs!

Frozen Pot Pies

9" Beef Pot Pie

$40.00

Beautifully braised shredded chuck roast amidst onions, carrots, peas with a beef stock tomato base. The perfect treat for a cold evening!

9" Chicken Pot Pies

9" Chicken Pot Pies

$40.00

Chicken, onion, carrots and peas in a rich chicken gravy served in our famous buttery crust. Our signature pot pie serves 3-4 people. Get it while you can! Offered seasonally Sept-May.

9" Mushroom Pot Pie

$35.00

Our vegetarian mushroom pot pie will please even the staunchest of meat eaters! Made with local MVM shiitake mushrooms (when in season), this 9" pie is packed with mushrooms, carrots, and peas in an herby mushroom gravy. Mmmm...serves 3-4. Offered seasonally Sept-May.

6" Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00Out of stock

6" Mushroom Pot Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Fruit Pies

Stock your freezer with all your favorites! Easy to bake at home Pie Chick's pies! Keep one handy for when the pie mood strikes you!
9" Apple Pie--Frozen

9" Apple Pie--Frozen

$25.00

An absolute classic. Warming cinnamon & nutmeg meet deliciously tart Granny Smith apples.

9" Blueberry Pie--Frozen

9" Blueberry Pie--Frozen

$25.00

No matter what the season this is our best seller. Wild Maine blueberries with a hint of lemon. Perfectly tart.

9" Blueberry Peach Pie--Frozen

9" Blueberry Peach Pie--Frozen

$25.00

Is it a peach-y Blueberry pie or a berry-ish Peach pie? You decide.

9" Peach Pie--Frozen

9" Peach Pie--Frozen

$25.00

Ooooh....Peach pie...one of Chrissy's all-time favorites and for good reason! Try it and find out what all the fuss is about.

9" Strawberry Rhubarb Pie--Frozen

9" Strawberry Rhubarb Pie--Frozen

$25.00Out of stock

Rivals our Blueberry pie for best seller! Tart crisp rhubarb and sweet, juicy strawberries are mouth-wateringly amazing!

9" Triple Berry Pie--Frozen

9" Triple Berry Pie--Frozen

$25.00

Blueberry, blackberry, raspberry. Deliciously tart--this one will keep you coming back!

Ice Cream

Vanilla Pint

Vanilla Pint

$8.00

Simply the best.

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

Uprising! Fair-trade medium roast served daily.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

A refreshing and delicious pick me up!

Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

My mother Dorie's famous Ohio iced tea. A little sweet, a little lemon, a whole lotta refreshing awesomeness!

Culture Pop

Fizzy, zesty, juicy, spicy, gutsy soda! Flavors change often...
Ginger Lemon

Ginger Lemon

$3.00
Watermelon

Watermelon

$3.00
Pink Grapefruit

Pink Grapefruit

$3.00

Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt

$25.00
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Pie Chicks stickers! to grace your car, your laptop, your travel mug, your life!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Closed for the season. See you in the Spring!

Website

Location

395 State Rd., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Pie Chicks image
Pie Chicks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
orange starNo Reviews
509 State Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Little House Cafe - 339 State Rd
orange starNo Reviews
339 State Rd Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
COPPER WOK
orange starNo Reviews
9 MAIN STREET VINEYARD HAVEN, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Black Dog Bakery - Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 Water Street Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vineyard Haven

Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vineyard Haven
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston