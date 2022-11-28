Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
The Barn Bowl & Bistro

13 Uncas Avenue

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

SUNDAY LIMITED MENU

Chicken Wings!

Chicken Wings!

$16.99

Crispy chicken wings that taste great plain but you can also get them as Garlic Parmesan, tossed in Cajun, or w/ any number of other dipping sauces

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$17.99

Small portion of chicken tenders w/ fries

Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$11.99

Delicious fried potstickers stuffed w/ chicken, lemongrass, corn, scallion & onion, served w/ soy sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$17.99

Lightly hand-breaded, served w/ banana peppers & sweet chili dipping sauce

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken cutlet on a brioche bun served w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, ranch & French fries

Mozzarella Sticks!

Mozzarella Sticks!

$12.99

Six cheesy mozzarella sticks served w/ warm marinara sauce

Bang Bang Cauliflower!

Bang Bang Cauliflower!

$13.99

Tempura cauliflower served w/ sweet chili sauce & & spicy aioli, green onion & sesame seeds

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$9.00
Brazilian Picanha Feast

Brazilian Picanha Feast

$51.99

Picanha steak & onions, pork belly, fried plantains & yuca fries

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.99

2 egg rolls stuffed w/ sliced beef, sautéed onions & melted cheese, served w/ ketchup

Fish Bites & Fries

$35.99

Chunks of fried cod served w/ tartar sauce & lemon

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Open for lunch & dinner monday - saturday. If online ordering isn’t available during business hours, its because its temporarily snoozed due to the # of orders coming in, but it will resume shortly. Check back in 10-20 minutes.

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

