Spaghetti in Beckley

Beckley restaurants
Beckley restaurants that serve spaghetti

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar

3611 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley

Avg 4.4 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$12.00
More about Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
Little Sicily

3144 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti$17.50
Hand breaded chicken with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Eggplant Parmesan with Spaghetti$14.72
Hand breaded deep-fried eggplant with our in-house tomato sauce served with spaghetti. Baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese. Topped with shaved parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Kids Spaghetti$7.20
More about Little Sicily

