Beef Shack

Handcrafted sandwiches made to perfection with only high quality ingredients and custom flavor blend! Visit us for your one-of-a-kind experience with maximum flavor!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

30W100 Army Trail Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (997 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh-Cut French Fries$2.25
Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.
The Beef Sandwich$7.05
Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

30W100 Army Trail Rd

Bartlett IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

