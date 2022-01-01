Go
Toast
  • /
  • Livermore
  • /
  • Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore

Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore

Come in and enjoy!

2223 FIRST STREET

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2223 FIRST STREET

LIVERMORE CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore

No reviews yet

Orders do not come with rice.

Monica's Livermore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Range Life

No reviews yet

Range Life is a neighborhood restaurant, bar and market in Livermore, CA. We’re located in a beautiful valley surrounded by rolling hills, oak trees and vineyards in a renovated 1800’s brick building. We’ve created a warm space that is both rustic and modern - perfect for family dining, date night or a much-deserved after work cocktail.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston