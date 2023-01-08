Rosetta Roasting 206 S J st.
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Local Coffee Roaster. Craft coffee and pastries in the morning, Craft Cocktails and Desserts at night
206 S J st., Livermore, CA 94550
