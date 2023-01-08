Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosetta Roasting 206 S J st.

206 S J st.

Livermore, CA 94550

Popular Items

Large Cappuccino 16oz
Regular Latte 12oz
Iced Latte 20oz

Latte

Regular Latte 12oz

$5.00

Large Latte 24oz

$7.95

For those who like a little more milk than the cappuccino, this is a double shot of espresso with 10 or 16 ounces of milk. Add Mocha or White Mocha sauce to feed your chocolate craving.

12 oz Nicco Style Latte (2 shots)

$6.20

24 oz Nicco Style Latte (4 shots)

$9.15

12 oz Caramel Latte (2 shots)

$5.75

24 oz Caramel Latte (4 shots)

$8.70

Cappuccino

Regular Cappuccino 8oz

$4.35

Our signature drink. We use a double ristretto shot of our Dolce espresso and add 6 ounces of milk and dense creamy foam.

Large Cappuccino 16oz

$6.75

This is the larger version of our signature drink. We use a pair of double ristrettos shot of our Dolce espresso and add 12 ounces of milk and dense creamy foam.

Cortado

Cortado 6oz (2 shots)

$3.95

A pair of our super smooth dolce ristretto shots paired with 4 oz of creamy steamed milk

Regular Cortado Truffle 6 oz (2 shots)

$4.75

A sweet indulgence, these little darlings are a decadent spin on the Cortado. Using half & half instead of milk we then add a rich blend of house made dark chocolate sauce and Rose syrup. We finish it with a dash of ground cardamom to create an espresso drink that makes your taste buds do a happy dance.

Large Cortado Truffle 12 oz (4 shots)

$7.50

A sweet indulgence, these little darlings are a decadent spin on the Cortado. Using half & half instead of milk we then add a rich blend of house made dark chocolate sauce and Rose syrup. We finish it with a dash of ground cardamom to create an espresso drink that makes your taste buds do a happy dance.

Espresso

Classic Espresso 2 shot

$3.50

The heart and soul of what we do. This is a double ristretto shot of our own Dolce Blend

Classic Espresso 4 shot

$4.75

The heart and soul of what we do. This is a double ristretto shot of our own Dolce Blend

Macchiatto 2oz (2 shot)

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with a kiss of milk

Americano

Americano 8 oz (2 shot)

$3.50

2 shot Americano- Classic coffee brewed using an espresso machine. We are able to exercise much finer control over brewing process resulting in a cup that is super smooth with no bitterness at all. It must be tasted to be believed!

Americano 16 oz (4 shot)

$4.75

4shot Americano- Classic coffee brewed using an espresso machine. We are able to exercise much finer control over brewing process resulting in a cup that is super smooth with no bitterness at all. It must be tasted to be believed!

Americano 24 oz (6 shot)

$6.00

6 shot Americano- Classic coffee brewed using an espresso machine. We are able to exercise much finer control over brewing process resulting in a cup that is super smooth with no bitterness at all. It must be tasted to be believed!

Drip Coffee

8 oz Drip Coffee

$2.50

Classic drip coffee. Basic old fashioned goodness.

12 oz Drip Coffee

$2.75

Classic drip coffee. Basic old fashioned goodness.

16 oz Drip Coffee

$3.25

Classic drip coffee. Basic old fashioned goodness.

24 oz Drip Coffee

$4.25

Classic drip coffee. Basic old fashioned goodness.

Chai

Chai Latte 8oz

$3.95

Made with our richly spiced ground chai tea this is an extra intense experience. Available unsweetened on request

Chai Latte 12 oz

$4.45

Made with our richly spiced ground chai tea this is an extra intense experience. Available unsweetened on request

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.50

Made with our richly spiced ground chai tea this is an extra intense experience. Available unsweetened on request

Chai Latte 24oz

$7.45

Made with our richly spiced ground chai tea this is an extra intense experience. Available unsweetened on request

Macha

Matcha Latte 8oz

$3.95

Made with Japanese green tea matcha and milk this is smooth and fresh. Available unsweetened on request

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.45

Made with Japanese green tea matcha and milk this is smooth and fresh. Available unsweetened on request

Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.05

Made with Japanese green tea matcha and milk this is smooth and fresh. Available unsweetened on request

Matcha Latte 24oz

$7.45

Made with Japanese green tea matcha and milk this is smooth and fresh. Available unsweetened on request

Tea

Tea 12oz

$1.99

Loose leaf tea brewed to order. Get it to go or go for a pot

Tea 16oz

$2.99

Loose leaf tea brewed to order. Get it to go or go for a pot

Tea 24oz

$3.99

Our own signature blend Loose leaf tea brewed to order.

Cocoa

Kid’s Cocoa 8oz

$2.50

Kids hot cocoa, sweeter and with less chocolate added than the Rosetta version. This comes exclusively served at 120 degrees in a paper cup

Rosetta Cocoa 8oz

$3.75

We use our house made dark chocolate and sweeten it with a blend of cane sugar and Amaretto syrup. A perfect way to warm up on a cold day.

Rosetta Cocoa 12oz

$4.25

We use our house made dark chocolate and sweeten it with a blend of cane sugar and Amaretto syrup. A perfect way to warm up on a cold day.

Rosetta Cocoa 16oz

$4.75

We use our house made dark chocolate and sweeten it with a blend of cane sugar and Amaretto syrup. A perfect way to warm up on a cold day.

Rosetta Cocoa 24oz

$6.50

We use our house made dark chocolate and sweeten it with a blend of cane sugar and Amaretto syrup. A perfect way to warm up on a cold day.

Steamer 8oz

$3.25

Hot steamed milk. Try it with the flavor of your choice!

Steamer 12oz

$3.75

Hot steamed milk. Try it with the flavor of your choice!

Steamer 16oz

$4.25

Hot steamed milk. Try it with the flavor of your choice!

Steamer 24oz

$5.00

Hot steamed milk. Try it with the syrup of your choice!

Mocha

8 oz Dark Mocha (2 shot)

$5.10

12 oz Dark Mocha (2 shot)

$5.75

16 oz Dark Mocha (4 shot)

$7.50

24 oz Dark Mocha (4shot)

$8.70

8 oz Sweet Mocha

$5.10

12 oz Sweet Mocha

$5.75

16 oz Sweet Mocha

$7.50

24 oz Sweet Mocha

$8.70

8 oz White Mocha (2 shots)

$5.10

12 oz White Mocha (2 shots)

$5.75

16 oz White Mocha (4 shots)

$7.50

24 oz White Mocha (4 shots)

$8.70

8 oz Peppermint Mocha (2 shots)

$5.70

12 oz Peppermint Mocha (2 shots)

$6.35

16 oz Peppermint Mocha (4 shots)

$8.10

24 oz Peppermint Mocha (4 shots)

$9.30

Iced Latte

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.00

2 shots of espresso and cold milk over ice. We recommend 4 shots for a more prominent coffee flavor

Iced Latte 20oz

$6.75

4 shots of espresso and cold milk over ice.

Iced Latte 32oz

$7.95

4 shots of espresso and cold milk over ice. We recommend 6 shots for a more prominent coffee flavor

Cold Brew

Cold Brew 12oz

$3.25

Smooth and Delicious with an extra kick of caffine

Cold Brew 16oz

$3.95

Smooth and Delicious with an extra kick of caffine

Cold Brew 20oz

$4.45

Smooth and Delicious with an extra kick of caffine

Bruja 12oz

$3.95

Half cold brew, Half cold milk, all smooth perfection.

Bruja16oz

$4.20

Half cold brew, Half cold milk, all smooth perfection.

Bruja 20oz

$5.70

Half cold brew, Half cold milk, all smooth perfection.

Bruja 32oz

$6.95

Half cold brew, Half cold milk, all smooth perfection.

Nitro 12oz

$4.95

Our Dolce Blend cold brew infused with Nitrogen. Its the Guinnes of coffee

Nitro 16oz

$5.75

Our Dolce Blend cold brew infused with Nitrogen. Its the Guinnes of coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano 32oz

$6.00

6 shots of espresso and Ice water

Iced Americano 16oz

$4.75

4 shots of espresso and Ice water

Espresso Soda 32oz

$6.55

Sparkling, light and sweet this drink is like nothing else you've ever tasted. Our standard flavor is Vanilla with a dash of cream but you can choose any flavor your heart desires

Espresso Soda 20oz

$4.85

Sparkling, light and sweet this drink is like nothing else you've ever tasted. Our standard flavor is Vanilla with a dash of cream but you can choose any flavor your heart desires

Espresso Soda 16oz

$4.35

Sparkling, light and sweet this drink is like nothing else you've ever tasted. Our standard flavor is Vanilla with a dash of cream but you can choose any flavor your heart desires

Iced Espresso 8oz

$3.50

2 shots of espresso poured over ice into an 8 oz cup

Blended

Blended 16oz

$5.20

Blended- When you want your coffee as a milkshake. We make them from scratch using real ingredients, no powders or chemicals. Customize yours with the milk of your choice and any syrup or sauce combination your heart desires.

Blended 20oz

$6.95

Blended- When you want your coffee as a milkshake. We make them from scratch using real ingredients, no powders or chemicals. Customize yours with the milk of your choice and any syrup or sauce combination your heart desires.

Blended 32oz

$8.15

Blended- When you want your coffee as a milkshake. We make them from scratch using real ingredients, no powders or chemicals. Customize yours with the milk of your choice and any syrup or sauce combination your heart desires.

Blended Creme 16oz

$3.75

Old fashioned milkshake. We make them from scratch using real ingredients, no powders or chemicals. Customize yours with the milk of your choice and any syrup or sauce combination your heart desires.

Blended Creme 20oz

$4.40

Old fashioned milkshake. We make them from scratch using real ingredients, no powders or chemicals. Customize yours with the milk of your choice and any syrup or sauce combination your heart desires.

Blended Creme 32oz

$6.40

Old fashioned milkshake. We make them from scratch using real ingredients, no powders or chemicals. Customize yours with the milk of your choice and any syrup or sauce combination your heart desires.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.45

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.95

Iced Tea 32oz

$4.95

Iced tea Lemonade 16oz

$3.95

Lemonade, made from scratch using your choice of Iced Tea

Iced tea Lemonade 20oz

$4.50

Lemonade, made from scratch using your choice of Iced Tea

Iced tea Lemonade 32oz

$5.50

Lemonade, made from scratch using your choice of Iced Tea

Soda

Old Fashioned Soda 16oz

$3.45

Made from scratch soda, pick your flavors and get creative

Old Fashioned Soda 20oz

$3.95

Made from scratch soda, pick your flavors and get creative

Old Fashioned Soda 32oz

$4.95

Made from scratch soda, pick your flavors and get creative

Lemonade 16oz

$3.45

Lemonade, Made from scratch, fizzy or still

Lemonade 20oz

$3.95

Lemonade, Made from scratch, fizzy or still

Lemonade 32oz

$4.95

Lemonade, Made from scratch, fizzy or still

Iced tea Lemonade 16oz

$3.95

Lemonade, made from scratch using your choice of Iced Tea

Iced tea Lemonade 20oz

$4.50

Lemonade, made from scratch using your choice of Iced Tea

Iced tea Lemonade 32oz

$5.50

Lemonade, made from scratch using your choice of Iced Tea

Espresso Soda 16oz

$4.35

Sparkling, light and sweet this drink is like nothing else you've ever tasted. Our standard flavor is Vanilla with a dash of cream but you can choose any flavor your heart desires

Espresso Soda 20oz

$4.85

Sparkling, light and sweet this drink is like nothing else you've ever tasted. Our standard flavor is Vanilla with a dash of cream but you can choose any flavor your heart desires

Espresso Soda 32oz

$6.55

Sparkling, light and sweet this drink is like nothing else you've ever tasted. Our standard flavor is Vanilla with a dash of cream but you can choose any flavor your heart desires

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$4.45

Iced Chai Latte 20oz

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte 32oz

$7.50

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$4.45

Iced Matcha Latte 20oz

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte 32oz

$7.50

Beans

Beans 12oz bag

$19.95

Beans 16oz bag

$26.60

Beans 6oz bag

$9.95

Retail Tea

Tea tin

$12.50

Tea refil

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Coffee Roaster. Craft coffee and pastries in the morning, Craft Cocktails and Desserts at night

Website

Location

206 S J st., Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

