Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale's favorite neighborhood sushi bar

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A

Popular Items

Butterfish Tataki Sashimi$13.95
Side Eel Sauce$0.50
Katsu Bowl$9.95
Panko crusted chicken or pork (+1) with on top of steamed rice with katsu sauce
Golden California Roll$7.50
Lightly battered California roll with eel sauce
Tootsie Roll$7.95
Cooked shrimp, crab mix, cucumber, topped with crunch and eel sauce
Crunch Sushi Burrito$12.50
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, crunch, shredded daikon,wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce and wasabi aioli
Spicy Chicken Noodle$9.95
Pan fried sweet spicy udon noodle with chicken breast and assorted vegetable
Chef Choice Sashimi Omakase
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.95
Cooked shrimp, spicy crab mix and cucumber
Eel Cucumber Roll$8.95
Location

2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A

SCOTTSDALE AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
