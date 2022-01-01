Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale's favorite neighborhood sushi bar
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A
Popular Items
Location
2200 N SCOTTSDALE RD, STE A
SCOTTSDALE AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fellow Osteria
Featuring a full-service menu of authentically-sourced, seriously-farm-fresh pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads for dinner. Fellow brings an authentic Italian osteria menu and vibe to the heart of south Scottsdale. Open daily, Fellow also tempts with affordable, Italian-centric wines, as well as craft beers and hand-shaken cocktails, including $7 by 6pm ($7 House Cocktails, $7 Glasses of Wine & $7 Half Pitchers of Beer everyday before 6pm). In a rush? Fellow offers a premium coffee bar as well as the full menu to-go.
Clever Ramen
A new, fast-casual concept from Born & Raised Hospitality, the team behind Clever Koi, Fellow Osteria, and Across the Pond. Clever Ramen pairs build-your-own bowls of ramen with an assortment of steamed bao buns and fries perfect for a pop-in. Located at Skysong in Scottsdale.
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
We’re dedicated to growing and supporting all things craft. From the farm to our kitchen, from the brewery to our taps, sourcing ingredients from the garden and using them in our craft cocktails. We strive to promote and tell the story of craft culture while offering a unique experience every time and in every way.
D'Lite Healthy On The Go - Old Town
Good Food Fast....