Fellow Osteria

Antipasti

Arancini

Arancini

$14.50

Crimini porcini risotto balls, grana fonduta, fresh herbs

Noble Bread & Butter

Noble Bread & Butter

$6.00

Locally made Noble country loaf with seasonal house made butter.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Tempura battered calamari steak served with romesco, mint and a hint of lemon zest.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.50

Choice of spicy arrabbiata or tomato cream, grana Padano, and oregano.

Smoked Ricotta Bruschetta

Smoked Ricotta Bruschetta

$14.50

Smoked ricotta on Noble Bread with pickled apple, fennel, and spiced almonds.

Winter Squash Burrata

Winter Squash Burrata

$15.50

Winter squash puree, cranberry compote, pumpkin seeds, tarragon oil, and a red wine agrodulce. Served with Noble Bread.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Grilled Romaine, Croutons, And Shaved Grana Padano.

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$13.50

Heirloom tomatoes, parmigiano Choice of house vinaigrette or dill buttermilk ranch

Half House Salad

$6.75

Heirloom tomatoes, parmigiano Choice of house vinaigrette or dill buttermilk ranch

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.50

Raisin, pistachio, parmigiano, white balsamic

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.50

Red and yellow beets, mixed greens, candied walnuts, whipped goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette

Mista Salad

Mista Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, salami, fontina cheese, cucumber, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, olives, artichokes, and focaccia croutons. Served with oregano vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$16.50

Buttermilk bun, house pickles, provolone, dijonaise, mixed Greens

Panini

Panini

$16.50

Pulled chicken, feta cheese, olives, roasted tomato, peperonata, and basil.

House Made Pasta

Pasta Stagione

$18.50

Fettuccine pasta with mushrooms, melted leeks, squash and kale in a white-wine butter sauce.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.50

House-Made Tagliatelle, pork, beef, parsley

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.50

Tomato Cream Sauce, grana, oregano

Pesto Spaghetti alla Chitarra

Pesto Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$18.50

Spaghetti alla Chitarra, heirloom tomatoes, pine nuts, basil

Squash Ravioli

Squash Ravioli

$18.50

Ricotta and squash filling with sage brown butter, candied walnuts and chives.

Squid Ink Spaghetti

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$20.50

Arrabiata, shrimp, basil, parsley

Grana Fonduta Tagliatelle

Grana Fonduta Tagliatelle

$19.50

Tagliatelle pasta with grana sauce, mushrooms, pulled pork shoulder with melted leeks.

Cacio e Peppe

Cacio e Peppe

$18.50

Spaghetti alla Chitarra, parmesan, peppercorn medley, lemon zest

Spaghetti Pomodoro (Vegan)

$16.00

Local Ancient Grain Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.50

Roasted tomato, EVOO, mozarella and basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.50

Basil, mozarella

Pesto Chicken Pizza

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Basil pesto, roasted chicken and heirloom tomatoes.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$19.50

Peppers, herb mix

Apple & Sausage Pizza

Apple & Sausage Pizza

$19.50

Garlic base with an apple compote, mozzarella, goat cheese, agrodulce, mixed herbs and ground sausage.

Vedura Pizza

Vedura Pizza

$18.50

Cauliflower puree with peperonata, squash, arugula, smoked ricotta and balsamic.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Secondi

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Fried eggplant, scamorza, pomodoro, roasted tomatoes, saba

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$29.00

Flat Iron Steak with a turmeric cauliflower puree, red wine roasted tomatoes, roasted squash, fried capers and a red wine agrodolce.

Desserts

Toasted Almond Cake

Toasted Almond Cake

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$7.00
Chocolate Dipped Cannolis

Chocolate Dipped Cannolis

$7.00

To Go Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pellegrino

$7.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$6.00

To Go Sides

Parmesan

$0.50

Chili Flakes

Dill Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

Utensils

Side Foccacia

$3.00

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Honey Chili

$1.50

Side Fried Fingerlings

$2.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring a full-service menu of authentically-sourced, seriously-farm-fresh pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads for dinner. Fellow brings an authentic Italian osteria menu and vibe to the heart of south Scottsdale. Open daily, Fellow also tempts with affordable, Italian-centric wines, as well as craft beers and hand-shaken cocktails, including $7 by 6pm ($7 House Cocktails, $7 Glasses of Wine & $7 Half Pitchers of Beer everyday before 6pm). In a rush? Fellow offers a premium coffee bar as well as the full menu to-go.

Website

Location

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Directions

Gallery
Fellow Osteria image
Fellow Osteria image
Fellow Osteria image

