Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

388 Reviews

$$

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.95

Baked Brie en Croute

$16.00

Bitters' Elevated Cauliflower

$13.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Loaded Bitter Fries

$14.00

Bitters Elevated Nachos

$15.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.95

Crispy Chicken Wings 6 Piece

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pork Sliders

$13.95

Local Specialities

Bitter Fried Chicken & Gravy

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Premium NY Strip Dinner

$28.00

Chef Gregs' BBQ Pork Tacos

$13.95

Salad

Michigan Cherry Salad

$13.95

Grilled Caesar Salad

$10.95

Apparel

Sunglasses

$10.00

Hat - Trucker Bitters

$15.00

Bitters - Tank Top

$22.00

Bitters- Tshirt Grey

$25.00

Bitter Brewer Button-Up

$40.00

Bitter with Age - Anniversary Shirt

$15.00

Hat- Corduroy Black

$30.00

Hat- Grey Panel Cap

$35.00

Custom Bottle Candle

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re dedicated to growing and supporting all things craft. From the farm to our kitchen, from the brewery to our taps, sourcing ingredients from the garden and using them in our craft cocktails. We strive to promote and tell the story of craft culture while offering a unique experience every time and in every way.

Website

Location

Directions

