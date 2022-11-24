Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
388 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
We’re dedicated to growing and supporting all things craft. From the farm to our kitchen, from the brewery to our taps, sourcing ingredients from the garden and using them in our craft cocktails. We strive to promote and tell the story of craft culture while offering a unique experience every time and in every way.
Location
1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
