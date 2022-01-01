Bend brewpubs & breweries you'll love
10 Barrel Brewing
62950 NE 18th st., Bend
Popular items
Bacon Bleu Burger
$16.00
Bacon chutney, Pt. Reyes Bleu cheese, arugula, smoked aioli on a Big Ed's Potato bun
Caesar Salad Lrg
$10.00
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Steak Nachos
$16.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
FRENCH FRIES
Monkless Belgian Ales
803 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Popular items
Bratwurst
$14.00
Locally made, We're The Würst Bratwurst, potato bun, mustard seed, smoked apple cider kraut, garlic aioli, Belgian potato salad - upgrade to frites for $2
Pork Schnitzel Plate
$19.00
Hand breaded, pounded thin and fried pork cutlet, hazlenut pesto noodles, caraway smoked cabbage, mustard cream sauce
Mini Corn Dog Bites & Fries
$8.00
Deep fried miniature corn dogs and frites.
10 Barrel Brewing
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND
Popular items
Lrg Caesar Salad
$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Pizza Cowboy
$22.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
Pizza Plain Jane
$16.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Popular items
Southwest Cobb
$15.00
Spring green mix topped with southwest grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, black beans, corn, white cheddar, and avocado. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
Pub Pretzel
$8.00
Baked Fresh; Friday, Saturday, Sunday only.
Two house-made pretzel served with creamy beer pub cheese and a side of stone ground mustard.
Nachos
$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with carnitas.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cascade Lakes Brewpub
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100, Bend
Popular items
HOUSE FRENCH FRIES
$8.00
Hand cut fries, ketchup, charred onion aioli, beer cheese
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$16.00
kimchee pimento cheese, b&b pickles, shredded lettuce & fries
VEGGIE WRAP
$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, carrot, basil, mixed lettuce, quinoa, tzatziki & fries