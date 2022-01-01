Bend brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Bend

10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

62950 NE 18th st., Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Bleu Burger$16.00
Bacon chutney, Pt. Reyes Bleu cheese, arugula, smoked aioli on a Big Ed's Potato bun
Caesar Salad Lrg$10.00
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Steak Nachos$16.00
Your choice of cajun potato chips or fries with steak, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, bleu cheese, pepperjack, four cheese sauce, green onion
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Monkless Belgian Ales image

FRENCH FRIES

Monkless Belgian Ales

803 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Avg 4.7 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bratwurst$14.00
Locally made, We're The Würst Bratwurst, potato bun, mustard seed, smoked apple cider kraut, garlic aioli, Belgian potato salad - upgrade to frites for $2
Pork Schnitzel Plate$19.00
Hand breaded, pounded thin and fried pork cutlet, hazlenut pesto noodles, caraway smoked cabbage, mustard cream sauce
Mini Corn Dog Bites & Fries$8.00
Deep fried miniature corn dogs and frites.
More about Monkless Belgian Ales
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue, BEND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lrg Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, crostini, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Pizza Cowboy$22.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozz, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pulled pork, black olives, sliced pepperoncini
Pizza Plain Jane$16.00
Tomato sauce and shredded mozz
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Immersion Brewing image

 

Immersion Brewing

550 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Avg 4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Cobb$15.00
Spring green mix topped with southwest grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, black beans, corn, white cheddar, and avocado. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
Pub Pretzel$8.00
Baked Fresh; Friday, Saturday, Sunday only.
Two house-made pretzel served with creamy beer pub cheese and a side of stone ground mustard.
Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with carnitas.
More about Immersion Brewing
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cascade Lakes Brewpub

1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100, Bend

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE FRENCH FRIES$8.00
Hand cut fries, ketchup, charred onion aioli, beer cheese
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
kimchee pimento cheese, b&b pickles, shredded lettuce & fries
VEGGIE WRAP$12.00
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, carrot, basil, mixed lettuce, quinoa, tzatziki & fries
More about Cascade Lakes Brewpub

