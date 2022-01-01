Chicken tenders in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
235 SW Century Drive, Bend
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.25
All white meat tenders served with honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1
320 SW Century Dr, Bend
|Adult Chicken Strips
|$7.00
Chicken strips aren’t just for the little ones anymore! These strips feature our gluten-free breading and 100% organic chicken
Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food East #2
1462 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
|Adult Chicken Strips
|$7.00
The Wallow Bar & Grill
17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver
|Chicken Strips
|$7.00