Burritos in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve burritos
Luckey’s Woodsman
20 Northwest Greenwood Avenue, Bend
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cottage potatoes, black beans, salsa verde, white cheddar, habanero mango aioli, pico.
TACOS
Vida Y Tacos
320 S.W. Century Dr, Bend
|Wet Burrito
|$8.50
Rice and beans wrapped in a whole grain flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde or ranchero sauce, cream, queso fresco and guacamole
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1
320 SW Century Dr, Bend
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Choice of bacon or sausage with egg, crispy Kennebec potatoes, cheddar cheese, L&T breakfast sauce, green onions in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)
|Sweet Potato Burrito
|$8.00
Egg, black beans, sweet potatoes, L&T breakfast sauce, corn salsa, green onions, cilantro and cotija in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food East #2
1462 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
|Sweet Potato Burrito
|$8.00
Egg, black beans, sweet potatoes, L&T breakfast sauce, corn salsa, cilantro and cotija cheese in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Choice of bacon or sausage with egg, crispy Kennebec potatoes, cheddar cheese, and L&T breakfast sauce, in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)