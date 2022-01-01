Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve burritos

Luckey’s Woodsman image

 

Luckey’s Woodsman

20 Northwest Greenwood Avenue, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cottage potatoes, black beans, salsa verde, white cheddar, habanero mango aioli, pico.
More about Luckey’s Woodsman
Vida Y Tacos image

TACOS

Vida Y Tacos

320 S.W. Century Dr, Bend

Avg 4.2 (240 reviews)
Wet Burrito$8.50
Rice and beans wrapped in a whole grain flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde or ranchero sauce, cream, queso fresco and guacamole
More about Vida Y Tacos
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1

320 SW Century Dr, Bend

Avg 4.2 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Choice of bacon or sausage with egg, crispy Kennebec potatoes, cheddar cheese, L&T breakfast sauce, green onions in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)
Sweet Potato Burrito$8.00
Egg, black beans, sweet potatoes, L&T breakfast sauce, corn salsa, green onions, cilantro and cotija in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)
More about Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1
Restaurant banner

 

Life & Time Free Range Fast Food East #2

1462 NE Cushing Drive, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Burrito$8.00
Egg, black beans, sweet potatoes, L&T breakfast sauce, corn salsa, cilantro and cotija cheese in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Choice of bacon or sausage with egg, crispy Kennebec potatoes, cheddar cheese, and L&T breakfast sauce, in a whole wheat wrap (GF wrap + $2)
More about Life & Time Free Range Fast Food East #2

