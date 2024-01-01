Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Bend

Go
Bend restaurants
Toast

Bend restaurants that serve edamame

Miyagi Ramen image

RAMEN

Miyagi Ramen

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102, Bend

Avg 4.4 (751 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
More about Miyagi Ramen
Banner pic

 

Eastside Pub

1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame Crunch Salad$16.00
Spring Mix, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Edamame, Green Onion, Cashews, Spicy Peanut Sauce.
More about Eastside Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Bend

Curry Chicken

Garden Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Pretzels

Reuben

Greek Salad

Margherita Pizza

Tortas

Map

More near Bend to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.8 (31 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston