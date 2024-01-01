Greek salad in Bend
Bend restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Zorba the Greek - 550 SW Industrial Way Unit 185
Zorba the Greek - 550 SW Industrial Way Unit 185
550 Southwest Industrial Way unit 185, Bend
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Mix of tomato, cucumber, red onions, feta and olives tossed in balsamic vinegar and olive oil
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Bend, OR
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Bend, OR
61583 SE 27th St, Bend
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita