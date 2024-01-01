Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Bend

Bend restaurants
Bend restaurants that serve greek salad

Zorba the Greek - 550 SW Industrial Way Unit 185

550 Southwest Industrial Way unit 185, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.00
Mix of tomato, cucumber, red onions, feta and olives tossed in balsamic vinegar and olive oil
More about Zorba the Greek - 550 SW Industrial Way Unit 185
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Bend, OR

61583 SE 27th St, Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Bend, OR

