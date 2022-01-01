Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Downtown Berkeley

Go
Downtown Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Downtown Berkeley restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Jupiter

2181 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4 (3586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili-Blackened Potato Wedges$9.00
Baked yukon gold potatoes served with citrus aioli and cilantro-jalapeno sauce. Tossed in chili oil. (Gluten free)
More about Jupiter
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

1920 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.1 (2504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili$6.00
Vegetarian & Meat based options offered daily. Please ask a staff member or check the specials boards to see what we're serving today. Comes with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Berkeley

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Sashimi

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Burritos

French Fries

Salmon

Map

More near Downtown Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston